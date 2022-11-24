Protests erupt at Foxconn's iPhone unit in China

Hong Kong, November 23

Workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn’s largest factory in China clashed with security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to South China Morning Post, violent protests broke out at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, which is already facing an exodus of employees over fresh Covid breaks.

“The protests started after workers, who have been under strict Covid lockdown for weeks, learned bonus payments would be delayed,” said the report. Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, said there had been public protests and “violence” at the factory.

“With respect to violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company added. — IANS

Late bonus payments