Proximus Group acquires 58% in Route Mobile

New Delhi, July 17
Belgium-based Promixus Group, through its subsidiary, will acquire up to 84% stake in enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile. Proximus Opal, a subsidiary of the Proximus Group, will initially acquire a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile for Rs 5,922.4 crore in an all-cash deal, the enterprise messaging firm said in a regulatory filing.
"Proposed shareholding after the acquisition of shares which triggered the open offer, assuming entire 26% is tendered in the ‘open offer" is "5,28,63,919 shares representing 83.56% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital," the filing said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...