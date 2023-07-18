Proximus Group acquires 58% in Route Mobile

PTI

New Delhi, July 17

Belgium-based Promixus Group, through its subsidiary, will acquire up to 84% stake in enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile. Proximus Opal, a subsidiary of the Proximus Group, will initially acquire a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile for Rs 5,922.4 crore in an all-cash deal, the enterprise messaging firm said in a regulatory filing.

"Proposed shareholding after the acquisition of shares which triggered the open offer, assuming entire 26% is tendered in the ‘open offer" is "5,28,63,919 shares representing 83.56% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital," the filing said.