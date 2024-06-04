Public sector units’ shares rally 12%

New Delhi, June 3
Shares of public sector enterprises as well as state-owned banks settled over 12% higher today as benchmark indices touched record highs a day after exit polls predicted a third term for the PM Narendra Modi-led government.
Public sector units' indices jumped to fresh peaks during intra-day, in tandem with the benchmark barometers that hit new records. The Nifty PSU Bank Index climbed 620.15 points or 8.40% to settle at 8,006.15.
