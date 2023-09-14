Pull iPhone 12 off shelves: French agency to Apple

Paris, September 13

A French government watchdog agency ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.

The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies as well as public exposure electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple in a statement on Tuesday to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction”.

The order was issued after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of the two types of tests for electromagnetic waves. — Agencies