Puneet Chandok to head Microsoft India operations

PTI

New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced the appointment of Puneet Chandok as corporate vice-president of Microsoft India and South Asia. Effective September 1, Chandok will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft said. PTI

Manufacturing eases for second straight month

New Delhi: Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated for the second straight month in July as rates of expansion in output and new orders eased slightly, a monthly survey said on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 57.7 in July from 57.8 in June.

#Microsoft