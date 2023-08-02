Puneet Chandok to head Microsoft India operations

New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced the appointment of Puneet Chandok as corporate vice-president of Microsoft India and South Asia. Effective September 1, Chandok will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft said. PTI
Manufacturing eases for second straight month
New Delhi: Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated for the second straight month in July as rates of expansion in output and new orders eased slightly, a monthly survey said on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 57.7 in July from 57.8 in June.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP
Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition
Parliament empowered to make laws for Capital: Amit Shah