Punjab-based Lamrin Tech Skills University brings new course to train property brokers

PTI

New Delhi, February 8

Punjab-based Lamrin Tech Skills University on Thursday said it has started a new certification course for working real estate brokers in order to upskill them for their career growth.

The university, which is an industry incubated skill university, has launched Steller School of Real Estate that will offer a course ‘RESEED (Reinforcing Skill Education For Employability Development)’.

“Its a three-month certification course for working real estate brokers. The course will be conducted through both online and offline modes. The fees is Rs 40,000,” Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU) Chancellor Sandeep Singh Kaura told reporters here.

The curriculum of this 3-month course will include a wide range of topics, including property management, real estate finance, urban planning etc following the credit system as per National Credit Framework of UGC including credits for On the Job Training leading to recognised certification by the University.

The university, which is a trust, has roped in Vineet Nanda, Chairman, Regional Urban Infra Committee, FICCI and Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation (which is JV of Krishna Group India and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan) as a member of the board of management of LTSU, Punjab.

Bhaswar Paul, a real estate professional who has helped in curating the course, comes on board as professor of practice, LTSU, Punjab.

Nanda pointed out that a majority of the brokerage firms (channel partners) and their team members even those who are registered with RERA do not possess adequate knowledge of realty law RERA.

He said they are not well trained to handle the home/office buyers.

“There is an urgent need to upskill these brokers so that they can handle prospective homebuyers in a better way,” Nanda said.

To revamp the image of the real estate industry, he said, it is essential that the professionals working in the industry are equipped with knowledge of legal and government regulations, besides other soft skills.

Steller School of Real Estate will offer various programmes from certificate level to diploma to degree and postgraduate level.

The university is located near Ropar in Punjab in the campus of 80 acres and started functioning during 2021. It has so far 500 students under different courses.

LTSU is established by the Punjab government under Punjab State Act No 22 of 2021, and its name is included in list of universities under section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956.