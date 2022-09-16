Hardeep Singh Puri hints at reviving mega refinery

Mumbai, September 15

With BJP in power in Maharashtra, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday expressed hope of reviving the stalled West Coast Refinery project, which if implemented, will be the largest in the world.

The over Rs 3 lakh crore-project was approved when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power in the state. At that time, the government had also acquired some portion of the 15,000 acres of land needed for the 60-million-tonne per annum project.

However, with the change of guard in the state after the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Uddhav Thackeray shelved the project. — PTI

