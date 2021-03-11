PVR ties up with Oma Cinema of France; to introduce 'cinema pods' at theatres

New Delhi, April 28
Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced that it has entered into a tie-up with Oma Cinema of France to introduce the concept of "cinema pods" in the Indian market.
The announcement was made at CinemaCon 2022 at Las Vegas, a gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world, a joint statement said.
Through its vertical architecture, Oma provides the audience with an intimate cinematic experience with tiered balconies, or "pods", enabling viewers to enjoy a sociable cinema experience whilst enjoying a perfect view of the screen.
PVR's chief growth and strategy officer Pramod Arora said PVR is keen on building cinemas with more experiential elements, which is not possible in a home environment setting.
Having "an option to have a private movie party with friends and family, OMA pods shall be your own space offering an unmatched bespoke experience of watching a film on a very large screen alongside specially-crafted F&B options. Many corporates have been used to their own box at sporting events in stadia, and now they shall have an option to have one in a cinema too," Arora added.
Oma Cinema was created by renowned French architect Pierre Chican who has designed some of the most cutting-edge cinemas in France over the last 30 years, the statement said.
Oma Cinema founder and president Pierre Chican said: "We are excited to bring about the unique and proprietary concept of cinema pods to India with this exclusive tie-up with PVR. Our designs ensure that each pod within an auditoria is unique and designed to perfection."
