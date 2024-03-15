 Q3 GDP numbers absolutely mystifying, difficult to comprehend, says former CEA Arvind Subramanian : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Q3 GDP numbers absolutely mystifying, difficult to comprehend, says former CEA Arvind Subramanian

Q3 GDP numbers absolutely mystifying, difficult to comprehend, says former CEA Arvind Subramanian

India’s economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023

Q3 GDP numbers absolutely mystifying, difficult to comprehend, says former CEA Arvind Subramanian

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 15

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Friday said India’s latest GDP numbers are ‘absolutely mystifying’ and difficult to comprehend.

India’s economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023 -- the fastest pace in one-and-half years.

“I want to be honest with you that the latest GDP numbers, I just simply cannot understand them.

“I say that with genuine respect and things. They are absolutely mystifying. They don’t add up. I don’t know what they mean,” Subramanian said while speaking at the India Today conclave.

The NSO has also revised GDP estimates for the first and second quarters of this fiscal to 8.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent from 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

Elaborating further, Subramanian said while the implied inflation in these numbers is 1 to 1.5 per cent, actual inflation in the economy is somewhere between 3 and 5 per cent.

“The economy is growing at seven and a half per cent, even though private consumption is at 3 per cent,” he pointed out.

And in the latest data, Subramanian said errors and omissions, which are not accounted for, are actually about 4.3 percentage points out of the estimated 7.6 per cent growth for FY24.

“So it’s a lot of stuff about the numbers which you know, I don’t understand. I am not saying these are wrong. That’s for others to judge,” the former CEA said.

According to Subramanian, while the buzz is that the economy has become a very good place to invest in, in the last few quarters, and last few years, it has actually declined sharply.

“... you can see foreign direct investment actually collapsed quite a bit.”

The former CEA wondered if India has become such an attractive place, why is not there more foreign direct investment.

“ Private investment, corporate investment is well below levels in 2016,” Subramanian pointed out.

Responding to a question, the former CEA noted that Indians really need to disabuse themselves of the notion that India is a big market.

“We are not a very big market.”

Elaborating further, he said while India’s GDP is over USD 3 trillion, the middle class market share would be about USD 750 billion.

“You compare that with the global economy, it is USD 20 -30 trillion. We are making the mistake now of thinking that we can grow based on the domestic market, which I think is a fatal error of judgment,” Subramanian said.

Noting that no successful country in the post World War period achieved 7-8 per cent growth rate without 15 per cent growth in manufacturing exports, he said,”You can not get that from the domestic model.”

The former CEA observed that there is a need to examine whether the government policy is creating a level playing field for all investors or not.

“I cannot understand why, despite the hardware being done, despite the banking system being cleaned up, despite the China plus one opportunity, our private investment is stuck,” he said.

The eminent economist observed that India has turned inward once again, in terms of the tariff policy, in terms of restrictions, and so on.

Speaking at the same event, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi said that the private investment in the country had seen tremendous shocks and a long-term impact due to disastrous policies under the second term of the UPA government.

Ravi said unlike most countries, where major capex by the government crowds out private investment , India is one country that has never followed that average path.

“If you look at the data of the last 50 years in India, growing capital, expenditure by the government always crowds in private investment,” she added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

2
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

3
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

4
India

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

5
Haryana

JJP’s Dushyant Chautala calls on former Haryana CM Khattar

6
Punjab

BJP Punjab panel shortlists names of 40 for 13 seats

7
India

‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

8
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

9
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

10
Punjab

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Delhi excise policy case: ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's house in Hyderabad; takes her into custody

Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house; being brought to Delhi for questioning

ED conducts searches at her residence in connection with a m...

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked abou...

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...

Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court tells its registrar (judicial) to ensure data filed by EC before it in sealed cover is scanned, digitised

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Purohit hits back at Mayor over free water

Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

CAA dangerous for country’s security: CM

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments