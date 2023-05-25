R Dinesh takes over as CII President

New Delhi, May 25
The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday elected R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, as the President of CII for 2023-24. He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited.
Mr. R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd assumes office as the President, Confederation of Indian Industry for the year 2023-24.
A fourth-generation TVS family member, Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995. The company now has a presence across continents and is serving customers in over 50 countries.
Sanjiv Puritakes over as President-Designate of CII for the year 2023-24. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited, one of India’s foremost conglomerates with business spanning FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and information technology.
Rajiv Memani takes over as Vice President of CII for the year 2023-24. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation. He is also a member of EY’s global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.
