R Dinesh takes over as CII president for 2023-24

The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday elected R Dinesh, executive vice-chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, as the president of CII for 2023-24. He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv Limited. TNS

Submit revival plan in 30 days, DGCA tells Go First

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked the crisis-hit Go First airline to submit a comprehensive plan for sustainable revival of operations within 30 days. The airline has been asked to furnish details about its available fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors, etc., for sustainable revival of operations.