Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air says its operations will continue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Trying to set at rest speculation about its future in the wake of the death of its 62-year-old promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Mumbau this morning, Akasa Air said in a statement that its operations would continue and it would strive to become a great airline.

Akasa Air, the newest entrant in the Indian aviation market, launched its first flight (Mumbai–Ahmedabad) last Sunday only, which was flagged off by Aviation Minister Jyotiradaditya Scindia. The airline, which offers only economy class seats, is planning to expand its fleet to 72 aircraft in next five years.

In a statement, Akasa Air said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s family and friends. May his soul rest in piece”.

“Mr Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline”, the statement added.