Rana Ashutosh proposed for State Bank MD’s post

New Delhi, April 24
FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the post of Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI). Singh is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI.
SBI, the country’s largest lender, has four MDs and one chairman. Declaring the result of the selection process, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) in a statement said the Bureau interviewed 16 candidates on April 23 and 24.
The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi. FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.
