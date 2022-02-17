Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar get bail in property sale case

Mumbai, February 16
A special PMLA court here on Wednesday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, businessman Gautam Thapar and seven others in a case pertaining to the sale of a property at a prime location in Delhi.
Both of them will, however, not walk out of jail as they are in judicial custody in connection with some other cases.
The present case pertains to allegations in the sale of a property situated on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi to a company owned by Rana Kapoor’s wife, Bindu Kapoor, for which a separate FIR had been registered by the CBI in Mumbai last year. — PTI
