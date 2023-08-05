Rana Kapoor’s bail plea rejected by SC

New Delhi, August 4
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the bail plea of Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case and remarked that this case has rocked the entire financial system. After a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti were not convinced, Rana Kapoor sought to withdraw his plea.
The court asked Rana Kapoor to move his plea after some time before the appropriate court. Rana Kapoor has been lodged in jail since March 2020. He was arrested under the provisions of money laundering charges in alleged financial irregularities of Yes Bank and DHFL.
