Rapid digital growth transforming payments bank segment: Airtel

New Delhi, May 2
Airtel Payments Bank CEO Anubrata Biswas is optimistic that the payments bank momentum in India will yield strong growth opportunities in the coming years, supported by financial inclusion imperatives and rapid pace of economic and digital growth.
Biswas said FY24 has been a “remarkable year” for Airtel Payments Bank, which has been growing in double digits across all key metrics such as users, revenue, and profits. Airtel Payments Bank has nearly 500,000 banking points spread across the country, today.
Asserting that the momentum on digital banking is here to stay, he said: “Rural and urban combined, we are now opening a million bank accounts a month... we are very bullish about the next few years as well. In India, digital payments has come, deepened and transformed the financial landscape. The time for digital banking has now come.”
