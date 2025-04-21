Rapid Organic Begins Work on New Agro Processing and Herbal Tea Plant in Sanchore, Rajasthan

PNN

Sanchore (Rajasthan) [India], April 21: Marking a significant milestone in the organic agriculture sector, Rapid Organic, one of India's leading names in organic farming, has officially laid the foundation for its state-of-the-art Agro Processing and Herbal Tea Plant in Gardali, Sanchore, Rajasthan.

The development follows the signing of a Rs12 Crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan at the prestigious Rising Rajasthan event. As part of the agreement, Rapid Organic is set to receive government subsidy benefits that will support the implementation and expansion of this transformative project.

The initiative is being led by Mr. Yogesh Joshi, Director of Rapid Organic, whose vision centers around building a more sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for organic agriculture. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshi emphasized the company's mission to go beyond product creation and focus on empowering local farmers, enhancing rural livelihoods, and contributing to meaningful economic development across Rajasthan.

"This isn't just the beginning of a production facility -- it's the start of a movement that redefines how organic produce is cultivated, processed, and delivered," Joshi stated.

The upcoming plant is expected to be a hub of innovation, equipped to process high-quality agro-organic and herbal tea products, ensuring that consumers receive only the purest and most authentic offerings. Beyond production, the facility will also generate local employment and support farmers through training, fair pricing, and sustainable practices.

This project not only reinforces Rapid Organic's position in the organic sector but also marks a step forward in India's commitment to agro-entrepreneurship, sustainability, and rural development.

With this foundation, Rapid Organic is poised to reshape the future of organic farming -- one rooted in tradition, nurtured by innovation, and driven by community impact.

