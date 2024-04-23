Ratan Tata receives prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2021 on Monday.

The award ceremony was held at his residence in Mumbai, marking a significant recognition of his commitment to social development and exemplary corporate leadership.

The ceremony was attended by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, among others.

The award was presented by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta. Due to health reasons, Tata has been avoiding public appearances, leading to the private arrangement of the ceremony at his home.

Ratan Tata, usually reticent about accepting accolades, agreed to accept this award following a personal request from Achyuta Samanta, recognizing the importance of the KISS humanitarian honour.

The award was announced in 2021, but Tata was unable to receive it then due to the Covid pandemic.

Expressing gratitude towards KISS and its founder, Tata said, “I am extremely happy to receive this honour. This is the most significant moment of my life.”

“Ratan Tata is a revered name in India. His social work and leadership has been influencing me since my childhood. Being able to honour him today with this award is a privilege for us,” said Achyuta Samanta.

Initiated in 2008 by Samanta, the KISS Humanitarian Award is the highest honour of KIIT and KISS dedicated to recognizing individuals and organisations that embody the spirit of humanitarian work worldwide.

