RBI cautions banks on asset-liability mismatch

Mumbai, March 17
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday cautioned banks against any build-up of asset-liability mismatches, saying both are detrimental to financial stability and hinted that the ongoing crisis in the US banking system seems to have emanated from such mismatches.
‘Credit Suisse impact on Indian banking unlikely’
India’s banking system is expected to remain unscathed from the troubles in Credit Suisse as it has a very small presence in the country, experts said. Although Credit Suisse is more relevant to India’s financial system than Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), it has very limited operations, according to a report by Jefferies India. PTI
Delivering the annual KP Hormis (Federal Bank founder) commemorative lecture in Kochi this evening, the Governor was quick to acknowledge and assure that the domestic financial sector is stable and the worst of inflation is behind us.
He focused most of the speech on India’s G20 presidency and in this context, he called for more coordinated attempts by the group of the world’s 20 largest economies to help those countries with high external debt risks due to the US dollar rise.
He also said the grouping must provide climate change financing to most affected countries on a war footing.
On the US baking crisis where two mid-sized banks (Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank) with over USD 200 billion in balance sheets each went belly up last week, he said the ongoing crisis drives home the importance of robust regulations that focus on sustainable growth and not excessive build-up either on the asset side or liability side.
Das, without naming the US bank, said that on the face of it, one of them had unmanageable deposits in excess of their assets side business. Das, who has been an open critic of private digital currencies, said the ongoing US banking crisis also clearly shows the risks of private cryptocurrencies to the financial system.
