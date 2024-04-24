RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar gets 1-year extension

PTI

New Delhi, April 24

The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar by a year, the central bank said in a statement.

"The Central government has re-appointed T Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from May 3, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

Sankar was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in May 2021 for a period of three years.

He joined the RBI in 1990 and worked in various positions at the central bank.

He was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.

