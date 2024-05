RBI discusses ways to widen UPI ecosystem with stakeholders

Mumbai, May 8

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday discussed with banks and other stakeholders ways to scale up the UPI ecosystem, expand products and foster innovative payment solutions.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones.

Das held a meeting on Wednesday with major stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem — banks, NPCI, third-party application providers and technology service providers — to discuss potential strategies for further expanding the reach of UPI, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

“There were wide-ranging discussions on various aspects to widen and deepen the adoption and usage of UPI. The stakeholders shared their valuable inputs and suggestions,” it said.

The discussions broadly covered strategies for scaling up UPI infrastructure and expanding product portfolio, and challenges being encountered by the ecosystem and innovative solutions for addressing the same.

The deliberations focused on innovative ideas to integrate potential users into the digital payments ecosystem.

The various suggestions received will be examined and suitable action will be initiated in due course by the Reserve Bank, the central bank said. The meeting was also attended by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar and other senior officials of the central bank. — PTI

‘Google Wallet’ launched in India

Tech giant Google on Wednesday launched the Google Wallet app for Android users in India, allowing them to securely store essentials like movie or event tickets, boarding passes, metro tickets, corporate badges, and digitise documents

tickets, corporate badges, and digitise documents The wallet comes as a complementary service to existing payment app Google Pay, a top official said

"Google Pay is not going anywhere, it will remain our primary payment app, Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases," Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI