RBI Dy Governor Rabi Sankar gets 1-year extension

New Delhi, April 24

The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for a period of one year, the central bank said

in a statement.

“The Central Government has re-appointed Shri T Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from May 03, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said. Sankar was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in May 2021 for a period of three years. He joined the RBI in 1990 and worked in various positions at the central bank.

