RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wants this prefix dropped

Mumbai, December 8
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday requested a junior to address him without the “honourable” prefix, and call him just as “Governor” instead.
“I think in future, just ‘Governor’ will be better than ‘honourable Governor’,” Das told a RBI staff member at a press conference here.
The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the “Ji” suffix.
Das, who will soon be completing five years in office, is currently serving a second term in office as the RBI Governor.
Das’ deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently.
