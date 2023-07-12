RBI Guv tells banks to remain extra vigilant

PTI

Mumbai, July 11

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to be extra careful and vigilant in view of the adverse global developments while strengthening corporate governance. He held meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks here.

While noting the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, he stressed it is in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant, the RBI said.

“The Governor also emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions,” it added.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI