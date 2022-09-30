RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to rein in inflation

Mumbai, September 30
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 per cent in a bid to check inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for the past eight months.
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank is now close to 6 per cent.
This is the fourth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June and August. In all, the RBI has raised benchmark rate by 1.9 per cent since May this year.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided in favour of the rate hike.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which the RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 7 per cent in August. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI’s comfort level of 6 per cent since January.
Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal while slashing real GDP growth estimate to 7 per cent from earlier forecast of 7.2 per cent for FY’23.
The latest RBI action follows the US Federal Reserve effecting the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 3-3.25 per cent earlier this month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...