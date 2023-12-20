RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level

Mumbai, December 20
The RBI on Wednesday introduced a Card-on-File (CoF) token facility at the level of banks and other institutions to provide convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.
At present, a CoF token can only be created through the merchant's application or webpage.
For a CoF, a token is a 16-digit number unique for a combination of card, token requestor and merchant. Through tokenisation, the actual card details are replaced with token credentials that can be used only with the intended merchant.
"It has been decided to enable Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) directly through card-issuing banks/institutions also. This will provide cardholders with an additional choice to tokenise their cards for multiple merchant sites through a single process," the RBI said in a circular.
Generation of CoF tokens for a card, through the card issuer, can be enabled through mobile banking and internet banking channels.
In October, the RBI had said tokenisation has improved transaction security and transaction approval rate.
The RBI introduced CoFT in September 2021 and began implementation from October 1 last year.
The circular further said CoFT generation should be done only on explicit customer consent, and with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) validation.
"If the cardholder selects multiple merchants for which to tokenise his/her card, AFA validation may be combined for all these merchants," the RBI said.
The cardholder may tokenise the card at any time of his convenience, either at the time of receiving the new card or later.
Also, the card issuer should provide a complete list of merchants for whom it can provide tokenisation services.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs
New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...
‘Community service’ as punishment for 6 offences: Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC
20 new offences added in BNS | Definition of ‘movable proper...
Two more opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 suspended from both Houses
Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff o...
Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau
Says the US indictment appears to have convinced the Indian ...
Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore
No notable senior leader from Punjab Congress was part of th...