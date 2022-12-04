 RBI likely to moderate interest hike: Experts : The Tribune India

RBI likely to moderate interest hike: Experts

Reserve Bank since May has increased the repo or benchmark lending rates by 190 basis points, to calm down inflation which has remained above its comfort level of 6 per cent since January

RBI likely to moderate interest hike: Experts

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, December 4

After three back-to-back 50 basis points hike in interest rates, the Reserve Bank may opt for a lower rate increase of 25-35 bps in lending rates at its coming monetary policy review on Wednesday amid retail inflation showing signs of moderation and the need to push growth, according to experts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come out with its next bi-monthly policy review on December 7 at the end of the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) beginning Monday.

In addition to the domestic factors, the RBI committee may also take some cues from the US Federal Reserve which hinted at a lower rate hike of 50 basis later in the month. In order to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve had earlier hiked the key interest rates four times by 75 basis points (bps) each.

The Reserve Bank since May has increased the repo or benchmark lending rates by 190 basis points, to calm down inflation which has remained above its comfort level of 6 per cent since January.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said the RBI will be presenting the monetary policy against the backdrop of GDP growth slowing down as well as inflation being high above 6 per cent.

“We do believe that the MPC will continue with rate hikes this time though the magnitude will be lower—probably 25-35 bps. More specifically we do believe that the terminal repo rate for the financial year will be 6.5 per cent, which means there will be one more rate hike in February,” he said.

Sabnavis further said there will not be any surprise for the market just as is the case for global markets too, which are now expecting more moderate increases in interest rates by the Fed.

The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3 per cent as against a growth of 13.5 per cent in the preceding three months.

Consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which the RBI mainly factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is showing signs of modertaion but still remains above the central bank’s upper tolerance level.

D K Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research, said the second quarter inflation and GDP numbers are in line with RBI’s forecast.

“Inflation is likely to decline further. However, it is expected to remain higher than 6 per cent in this quarter. We believe RBI may go for a 25 bps hike in repo rate in December 2022 monetary policy,” he said.

Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the RBI has been keeping a close tab on growth and inflationary trends, and future action will be based on data prints on both growth and inflation.

“We expect a lower rate hike -- 25 to 35 bps—from the RBI and MPC given the last lower inflation reading and a slight softening in Fed speak. As on expected lines, inflationary trends would start showing a decline in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal,” Ekambaram said.

The RBI has been tasked to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent. However, it failed to keep the inflation rate below six per cent for three consecutive quarters beginning January 2022. So it had to submit a report to the government detailing reasons for the failure to contain prices and remedial steps to rein in the price rise.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, too believes the central bank would go for yet another rate hike as the inflation targets remain elusive despite some reprieve on the price rise front.

Even though the quantum of the hike may be lower this time around, banks would have to eventually increase their interest rates, which will ultimately put upward pressure on mortgage rates, he said.

“While a slower GDP growth rate and rising interest rates are definitely worrisome for all industries, as far as the realty sector is concerned, there may be a short-term impact on the sector but its long-term growth remains intact,” Agarwala said On September 30, the RBI had hiked the key policy rate (repo) by 50 basis points with an aim to check inflation.

It was the third successive hike of 50 basis points (bps). Before the September hike, the central bank had raised the repo rate by 50 bps each in June and August, and 40 bps in May.

Retail inflation dropped to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for the 10th month in a row.

#Inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

2
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

3
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

4
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

5
Trending

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

6
Punjab

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl 18 years after marriage, share pics

8
Nation

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

9
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

10
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 30 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30 pm

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...

Congress announces ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26

Congress announces 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26

The follow-up programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have yatra...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...


Cities

View All

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 30 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30 pm

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs