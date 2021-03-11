RBI opted for off-cycle rate hike to avoid tougher action in June: Guv Shaktikanta Das

Next meeting of Monetary Policy Committee to be held from June 6-8

RBI opted for off-cycle rate hike to avoid tougher action in June: Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Reuters file

PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Waiting for the scheduled monetary policy meet in June would have meant losing time and opting for a stronger action, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told members of the MPC before they unanimously decided to go for an off-cycle hike in interest rate on May 4.

According to the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from May 2-4, Das said the off-cycle monetary policy actions were aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations with a view to strengthening the medium-term growth prospects of the economy and protecting the purchasing power of the weaker sections of society.

The timing of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which has six members including Das, surprised markets even though rate hike was expected in the wake of spiralling inflation.

The MPC’s external member Jayanth R Varma opined that more than 100 basis points of rate increases needs to be carried out very soon. Though like the rest of the five members, he too had voted in favour of increasing the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent, as per the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday.

Flagging the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on commodity prices and resultant inflation, Das said it has become necessary to act through an off-cycle policy meeting.

“Waiting for one month till the June MPC would mean losing that much time while war related inflationary pressures accentuated. Further, it may necessitate a much stronger action in the June MPC which is avoidable,” he said.

Further, the governor said that as several storms hit together, “our monetary policy response should be seen as an important step to steady the ship”.

Indian as well as global evidence clearly shows that high inflation persistence hurts savings, investment, competitiveness and growth. It has also more pronounced adverse effects on the poorer segments of the population, he said.

“Our monetary policy actions today aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations should thus help to strengthen the medium-term growth prospects of the economy and protect the purchasing power of the weaker sections of society,” he added.

The MPC, headed by Das, after its meeting from May 2-4 had recommended raising the key interest rate (repo) by 40 basis points. The rate was hiked with immediate effect. It was the first hike since August 2018.

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said at the meeting that in this milieu, a measured approach and a cool head is warranted.

“Recent incoming data suggest that India’s macro-fundamentals, barring imported food and fuel inflation, are still intact and in sync with the recovery that has been tenaciously making its way through waves of the pandemic,” he said.

Patra also said the geopolitical spillovers have thrust upon India a surge in the momentum of inflation “we can ill afford”.

As long as the geopolitical crisis and retaliatory actions persist, so will inflation, he added.

MPC member and RBI Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan too said the global macroeconomic and financial environment has turned extremely adverse since February 2022 with the start of the war in Ukraine and is posing significant challenges to real-time macroeconomic assessment and management.

With economic recovery better entrenched than before, it is time to address the concerns on the inflation front, the dynamics of which has been fundamentally altered by the outbreak of the conflict in Europe.

“Though monetary policy may not have a direct influence on exogenous global commodity price shocks brought about by the war, it can play an important role in avoiding the generalisation of inflationary pressures,” he said.

MPC external member Ashima Goyal was of the view that government supply-side action can also reduce future rate rises, output sacrifice and borrowing costs.

Both central and state taxes are buoyant and likely to exceed any rise in subsidy costs because of the Ukraine crisis, giving them space to cut taxes on fuels, she said.

According to her, countercyclical fuel taxes are necessary to prevent a ratchet effect raising inflation, if fuel prices rise much more than they fall because taxes rise when crude oil prices fall but do not fall when prices rise.

Shashanka Bhide, another MPC external member, said given the present assessment of the inflation and economic growth conditions, monetary policy measures to break the inflation dynamics have become necessary.

While the impact of such monetary policy measures may affect growth momentum adversely in the short-term, the overall external conditions also require that domestic inflation pressures are contained quickly, he said.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held from June 6-8.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers end protest after state government accepts several demands

2
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

3
Punjab

Amid buzz over new AAP state chief, Rajya Sabha nominees, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets party brass in Delhi

4
Haryana

High Court stays IAS officer Ashok Khemka's arrest in Haryana recruitment 'scam'

5
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

6
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

7
Punjab

More forces for Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

8
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers spend night on Chandigarh-Mohali border, eat langar for breakfast

10
Punjab

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Top News

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi

PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

Nine newly appointed judges of Delhi HC take oath; working strength reaches 44

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Fire breaks out near judges' chamber at Rohini Court

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession in Nawanshahr

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Jalandhar: Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp