 RBI projects inflation to fall below 6 per cent by Mar 2023; to keep ‘Arjuna’s eye’ on price situation : The Tribune India

RBI projects inflation to fall below 6 per cent by Mar 2023; to keep ‘Arjuna’s eye’ on price situation

Hut the GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 6.8 pc, from 7 pc projected in September

RBI projects inflation to fall below 6 per cent by Mar 2023; to keep ‘Arjuna’s eye’ on price situation

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday projected inflation to come down below the upper threshold level of 6 per cent by March quarter of the current fiscal saying the worst of inflation is behind us, but there is no room for complacency in the fight against price-rise.

It, however, retained its 6.7 per cent average retail inflation forecast for the current fiscal. The retail or consumer price index (CPI) based inflation has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent for 10 months till October.

In its monetary policy statement RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will keep 'Arjuna's eye' (keen focus) on the evolving inflation dynamics and projected inflation to remain above 4 per cent for the next 12 months.

"Over the next 12 months, inflation is expected to remain higher than the 4 per cent target... While being watchful of the impact of our earlier monetary policy actions, we will keep Arjuna's eye on the evolving inflation dynamics and be ready to act as may be necessary," Das said.

The RBI's interest rate-setting panel on Wednesday hiked benchmark rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, taking the cumulative rate hikes to 2.25 per cent since May 2022.

The RBI said its actions will be 'nimble' keeping the aspect of growth in mind. It has cut the GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 6.8 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in September.

The Reserve Bank has the mandate of keeping inflation under 4 per cent, with a band of (+/-) 2 per cent.

Das said the medium-term inflation outlook is exposed to heightened uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility and the rising incidence of weather-related disruptions.

In recent times, global commodity prices, including crude oil, have undergone some downward correction, but the resurgence in domestic services sector activity could also lead to price increases, especially as firms pass on input costs.

“Taking into account these factors and assuming an average crude oil price (Indian basket) of USD 100 per barrel, headline inflation is projected at 6.7 per cent in 2022-23, with Q3 (October-December) at 6.6 per cent and Q4 (January-March) at 5.9 per cent,” the RBI said.

Retail inflation for the first and second quarter of the next fiscal is projected at 5 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively, on the assumption of a normal monsoon.

The pressure points from high and sticky core inflation and exposure of food inflation to international factors and weather-related events do remain.

Going forward, food inflation is likely to moderate with the usual winter softening and the likelihood of a bountiful rabi harvest, but pressure points remain in the form of prices of cereals, milk and spices in the near-term. Risks from adverse weather events add to uncertainty in the outlook.

Das said inflation is cooling across the world on softening of the commodity and the oil prices, but stressed that we cannot be "complacent" despite the positive news on inflation. The worst of inflation is behind us, he said in the post monetary policy press conference.  

#Inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

3
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

4
Nation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

5
Trending

Watch: Man gets stuck under elephant statue in a temple during ritual; leaves netizens amused

6
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

7
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Mansa police summon three Punjabi singers

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar part of new 17-member Punjab BJP core committee

9
Business

Microsoft to train, certify over 1 lakh Indian software developers in a month

10
Amritsar

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

BJP thanks people for ‘recognising’ its work, making it vict...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh reach Mansa for questioning

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulukh questioned by SIT

Moosewala’s parents had stated that people from music indust...

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive

Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Upbeat BJP aiming for a straight seventh win in state Assemb...


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

MCD Polls: Richest candidate loses; most contenders from political families register win

Manish Sisodia thanks Delhi for AAP's win in MCD polls, says 'world's biggest and most negative' party defeated

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Phagwara: Bid to kidnap girl foiled

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told