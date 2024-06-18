RBI: Purvanchal Coop Bank’s licence cancelled

PTI

Mumbai, June 17

The Reserve Bank has cancelled the licence of Purvanchal Cooperative Bank, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Uttar Pradesh has also been asked to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator, the RBI said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh only from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). As per the data submitted by the Purvanchal Co-operative Bank, about 99.51 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC, the RBI said.

“The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects,” it said, and added public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

