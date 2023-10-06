Mumbai, October 6
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for fourth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation.
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.
Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.
According to him, the growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.
The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6.83 per cent in August. The September print of inflation is expected next week.
The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar
The cause of fire yet to be ascertained
7 dead, 40 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai
The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at ...
Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report
The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minis...
Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people
So far, 2,411 people have been evacuated and accommodated at...
Reserve Bank of India retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent
Rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutiv...