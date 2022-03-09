RBI rolls out UPI service for feature phone users

Mumbai, March 8
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for feature phones which will enable over 40 crore users to access the popular digital transactions platform.
“The launch of UPI 123PAY makes facilities under UPI accessible to that section of society which was so far been excluded from the digital payments landscape. In that way, it is promoting great amount of financial inclusion in our economy,” he said. — PTI
UPI 123PAY
Feature phone users will now be able to make payments to friends and family, pay utility bills, recharge FAST Tags, pay mobile bills and check account balance
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...