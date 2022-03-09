RBI rolls out UPI service for feature phone users

Mumbai, March 8

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for feature phones which will enable over 40 crore users to access the popular digital transactions platform.

“The launch of UPI 123PAY makes facilities under UPI accessible to that section of society which was so far been excluded from the digital payments landscape. In that way, it is promoting great amount of financial inclusion in our economy,” he said. — PTI