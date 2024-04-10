RBI starts survey of manufacturing companies

Mumbai, April 9
The Reserve Bank has launched the next round of quarterly order books, inventories and capacity utilisation survey of manufacturing companies, a key input for the monetary policy formulation.
The 65th round of survey is for the reference period January-March 2024 (Q4:2023-24), the central bank said.
The RBI has been conducting the order books, inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008. The information collected in the survey includes quantitative data on new orders received during the reference quarter, backlog of orders at the beginning of the quarter, and pending orders at the end of the quarter.
