RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore in dividend to govt for FY22

PTI

Mumbai, May 20

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will pay the government Rs 30,307 crore as dividend for the fiscal year that ended March 31, down from the second highest payout ever of Rs 99,122 crore paid in the previous year.

The board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2021-22 while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 per cent, the RBI said in a statement. The decision was taken at the 596th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI.