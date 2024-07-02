RCF wins Golden Peacock Award

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has been awarded Golden Peacock Award for ‘Energy Efficiency’ for 2024 under the “Railways” category. It was received by Manjul Mathur, General Manager, RCF, at a function held in Bengaluru.

Conclave on plastics recycling

A global conclave on plastics recycling and sustainability will be organised by the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association in New Delhi from July 4 to 7.

DBU, Bank of Baroda ink MoU

To support higher education accessibility, Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has partnered with Bank of Baroda to streamline and enhance the availability of education loans for its students.

Doctor’s Day at Drishti Hospital

Panchkula DC Dr Yash Garg was the chief guest at Doctor’s Day celebration Drishti Eye Hospital. The DC appreciated the work done by the doctors at the hospital. He said after a very long hard work one becomes a doctor.

Rau’s IAS hosts seminar

Rau’s IAS Study Circle recently organised a seminar featuring former RBI Governor Dr Duvvuri Subbarao. He engaged with students and shared his remarkable journey from being a student at Rau’s IAS to joining the IAS, and eventually leading the country’s central bank.

HDFC Bank empowers MSMEs

HDFC Bank has started a campaign for MSMEs aimed at spreading awareness on various banking products and services, government policies and encouraging them to adopt digitisation in their business dealings.

Eko Vision launches LG AI TV

LG Best Shop Eko Vision, Patiala, has introduced the Next Generation of AI TV, showcasing the forefront of innovation in both OLED and premium LED technologies. The new line-up takes the viewing experience to a new level.

HR conclave organised

PHDCCI recently organised the fourth edition of HR conclave in Chandigarh. Madhu Sudan Vig, Chair, Chandigarh Chapter of PHD Chamber, said HR must focus on cultivating a strong employee experience, where individuals feel valued and motivated.

Nokia 3210 makes comeback

HMD has announced the relaunch of the legendary Nokia 3210, marking the 25 years’ anniversary of its original release. The iconic phone is available in three colours: Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold.

‘Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched ‘Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund’. It aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty 500 Total Return Index, offering investors broad exposure to India’s top 500 companies listed on the NSE.

Tax experts felicitated

Tally Solutions recently hosted an event ‘Tax and Accounting Titans,’ in Ludhiana, recognising the work of 18 awardees from the region. It acknowledged their efforts in spearheading technology adoption to augment the accounting needs of MSMEs.

Industry-HR conclave at CTU

CT University organised its first exclusive Industry-HR conclave titled “Adapting to Evolving Markets through Skill Development and Knowledge Exchange.” It saw an overwhelming response with 75 + HR professionals, executives and entrepreneurs.

YTS programme at Plaksha

Plaksha University recently concluded the seventh edition of its Young Technology Scholars (YTS) programme. This pioneering residential summer program is crafted to transform high school students into inventive tinkerers, fearless leaders, and adept problem solvers.

BMW unveils service campaign

BMW Group India has announced the launch of Monsoon Service campaign across its dealer network. This special initiative will be held across India and will ensure complete car readiness for the upcoming monsoon season.

