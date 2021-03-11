Real estate experts expect slowdown in housing demand in short-term on RBI's rate hike

Builders say the impact on EMI dependent affordable segment will be highest

Real estate experts expect slowdown in housing demand in short-term on RBI's rate hike

Builders feel any future hikes will reflect markedly on housing sales. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, June 8

The RBI's decision to hike the benchmark interest rate will make home loans costlier and affect housing sales, especially in affordable and mid-income segments, according to property consultants.

The RBI on Wednesday hiked the key benchmark rate by 50 basis points. Property consultancy firms said that the RBI's move was on the expected line to control inflation and this would result in an increase in interest rates on home loans.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "The rate hike will push up home loan interest rates, which had already begun creeping upward after the surprise monetary policy announcement last month."

Interest rates will remain lower than during the global financial crisis of 2008 when they went as high as 12 per cent and above, he said. "Nevertheless, the current hike will reflect in residential sales volumes in the months to come, more so in the affordable and mid-segments," Puri pointed out.

He noted that the housing market is still largely end-user driven. "...So, there is no investor mindset seeking the lowest possible entry point. Genuine demand comes from an underlying aspiration for homeownership," he observed.

Puri said the hike in repo rate was inevitable. "...but, we are now entering the red zone. Any future hikes will reflect markedly on housing sales," he added.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "The RBI's decision to raise the repo rate was a well-anticipated move, considering the steep rise in global inflation levels as well as the monetary tightening measures being adopted by central banks worldwide. We believe that this decisive action will go a long way in curbing mounting inflation levels in the medium term."

Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair is expecting banks to gradually pass on this rise in repo rate in the form of higher home loan rates in the coming months. He advised homebuyers to take advantage of the prevailing home loan rates, with housing prices expected to rise.

"The twin rate hikes by the apex bank would ultimately result in home loan interest rates going up, thereby impacting buyer sentiment," Dhruv Agarwala, CEO of Housing.com and PropTiger.com, said.

According to Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal, home loans are set to get costlier.

"Rising interest rate along with elevated property construction cost and product price pressures could adversely impact the real estate buyer's sentiment," Baijal felt.

India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Amit Goyal does not see any major impact on the demand side in the housing market, which continues to remain strong.

Goyal hoped inflation to cool down by the year-end, enabling the central bank to revert to a lower interest rate regime.

The increase in benchmark lending rates by 90 bps in a short span of time, coupled with the anticipation of further rise in coming months will increase the home loan EMIs significantly as compared to the previous fiscal year, Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur said.

"Thus, of all residential real estate segments, the impact on EMI dependent affordable segment will be highest. Noteworthily, the increase in cost of borrowing is expected to be tangible for developers on the supply side as well," he added.

Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman of Mumbai-based The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said that the RBI's move to hike the repo rate might temporarily limit the growth momentum of the sector but the demand would continue to sustain.

Samantak Das, chief economist, and head of research and REIS, India, JLL, said, "The rise in policy rate is expected to act more as a sentiment disruptor for the home buyers, given that mortgage rates are likely to inch up".

"Affordability remains high and buying momentum is expected to remain largely intact," Das added.

According to Investors Clinic founder Honeyy Katiyal, the hike in interest rates will hurt the real estate sector the most. He hoped for a stable interest rate regime.

Shrey Aeren, Managing Director & Country Head of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda, said, the rate hike acts as a psychological barrier, even in the premium housing segment. "The impact will be much more on the affordable housing side, which is primarily driven by sentiments, and with increased prices recently announced by the builders, there will be a double burden on consumers," he added.

Shiv Parekh, Founder of hBits, said the hike in rates will impact the residential housing sector, as it will influence the purchase price immediately for buyers.  

The RBI move might have an immediate impact on home buying for a short-term, Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & CEO of PropertyPistol.com, said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

6
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

10
Haryana

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort
Haryana

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort where Haryana Congress MLAs are lodged

Top News

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi parking fire

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi metro parking fire

Amid scorching heat, woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with tied hands, legs on terrace in Delhi

Brother can't be a mute spectator to divorced sister's miseries: Delhi High Court

Air quality panel bans use of coal in Delhi-NCR from next year

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship