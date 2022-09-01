Reliance acquires soft drink brand Campa for Rs 22 crore

New Delhi, August 31
Reliance Industries, which announced entry into the FMCG space earlier this week, has acquired the home-grown soft drink brand Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group, said sources.
The deal is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore and Reliance Retail Ventures would introduce it to the general trade and local markets around Diwali, said sources close to the development.
Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group, has already introduced its three variants, including its iconic cola flavour, orange and lemon at its selected stores.
At present, Campa is bottled by Jallan Food products.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...