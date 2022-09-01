Reliance acquires soft drink brand Campa for Rs 22 crore

PTI

New Delhi, August 31

Reliance Industries, which announced entry into the FMCG space earlier this week, has acquired the home-grown soft drink brand Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group, said sources.

The deal is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore and Reliance Retail Ventures would introduce it to the general trade and local markets around Diwali, said sources close to the development.

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group, has already introduced its three variants, including its iconic cola flavour, orange and lemon at its selected stores.

At present, Campa is bottled by Jallan Food products.