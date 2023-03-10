Reliance brings back iconic brand Campa

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance re-launched the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa-Cola in a new contemporised avatar as it looks to ramp up its own consumer goods offering to take on competition from Adani, ITC and Unilever.

Will have three flavours Campa-Cola was a popular soft drink brand in the 1970s and 1980s but fizzled out with the entry of Coke and Pepsi

The portfolio will include Campa-Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange and will initially be available in Andhra and Telangana before being rolled out across the country

In January this year, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail, acquired a 50% stake in Gujarat-based carbonated soft drinks and juice maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt Ltd. It had previously acquired the Campa brand from Pure Drinks Group for a reported Rs 22 crore.

Pure Drinks Group was the sole distributor of Coca-Cola in India from 1949 to the 1970s.