 Reliance Industries M-cap tops Rs 21 lakh-crore mark amid rally in shares : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Reliance Industries M-cap tops Rs 21 lakh-crore mark amid rally in shares

Reliance Industries M-cap tops Rs 21 lakh-crore mark amid rally in shares

So far this year, shares of Reliance Industries have jumped 21.16 per cent on BSE

Reliance Industries M-cap tops Rs 21 lakh-crore mark amid rally in shares

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent on Friday, taking its market valuation above the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.

The heavyweight stock rose by 2.31 per cent to settle at Rs 3,131.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 3,161.45.

It was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 3,128.25 each.

The company’s market valuation jumped by Rs 47,777.57 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Reliance Industries is the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation (M-cap).

In volume terms, 10.33 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 144.77 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

So far this year, shares of Reliance Industries have jumped 21.16 per cent on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on February 13 this year became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

6
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

10
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case linked to land scam

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with it...

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

MEA spokesperson says the report also appears to challenge t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

10-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in north Delhi; 2 detained

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister