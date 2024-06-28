Reliance Industries M-cap tops Rs 21 lakh-crore mark amid rally in shares

New Delhi, June 28
Shares of Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent on Friday, taking its market valuation above the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.
The heavyweight stock rose by 2.31 per cent to settle at Rs 3,131.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 3,161.45.
It was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.
On the NSE, the stock climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 3,128.25 each.
The company’s market valuation jumped by Rs 47,777.57 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Reliance Industries is the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation (M-cap).
In volume terms, 10.33 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 144.77 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.
So far this year, shares of Reliance Industries have jumped 21.16 per cent on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on February 13 this year became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.
