Reliance Jio emerges as world's largest mobile operator in data traffic, surpassing China Mobile

Mumbai, April 23

Reliance Jio, the telecom giant of India, has become the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic, surpassing China Mobile.

The announcement came on Monday as Jio revealed its quarterly results, showcasing staggering numbers and milestones achieved in various segments.

As of March 2024, Jio boasts a subscriber base of 481.8 million, out of which 108 million subscribers are on Jio's True5G Standalone network. The number reflects Jio's stronghold in the Indian telecom market.

According to a press release, the total traffic on the Jio network has reached 40.9 Exabytes, marking a 35.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

This surge is attributed to the growing adoption of 5G and Home services.

Notably, 28 per cent of the traffic comes from 5G subscribers, indicating a swift transition towards next-generation connectivity.

Additionally, Jio's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services have contributed significantly to the data traffic.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic 2.4x increase in annual data traffic, with per capita monthly data usage skyrocketing to 28.7 GB from just 13.3 GB three years ago. This surge underscores the growing reliance on digital connectivity in India.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance and its contribution to the Indian economy.

He highlighted the significant achievements, including becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits.

