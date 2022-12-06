Reliance Jio has the highest number of Internet subscribers in country

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, December 6
With 388 million, Reliance Jio has the highest number of Internet subscribers in the country, accounting for the 52 per cent of the market share, revealed a report by an NGO - Oxfam India.
It is followed by Bharti Airtel, which has 175 million subscribers. Ironically, the government-owned BSNL occupies fourth place with just three million Internet subscribers and accounts for only four per cent of the market share.
A report titled ‘India Inequality Report 2022: Digital Divide’ was out on Monday. The report indicates that the government sector has failed to find its footing in the central government’s own initiative ‘Digital India’ that was launched in 2015. The flagship scheme, BharatNet, with its aims to provide Internet connectivity to rural India by connecting all the 2.50 lakh gram panchayats by 2025 is obviously faltering.
In the face of giants like Jio and Airtel having started disseminating their 5G services in metropolitan cities, a pronounced urban-rural divide is obvious in the report.
Mobile ownership 30 per cent higher among men than women
The reach of digital technologies remains limited to largely men. The Oxfam report claimed that the percentage of men owning phones is as high as 61 per cent while women owned only 31 per cent of phones in 2021.
Upper-caste, class hold key in Digital India
Eight per cent of the General caste had a computer or a laptop whereas less than one per cent of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and two per cent of the Scheduled Castes (SC) could have access to it, suggests the new report.
The report claimed that India's growing inequalities — based on caste, religion, gender, class, and geographic location — are being worryingly replicated in the digital space.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...