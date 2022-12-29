Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Telecom operator Reliance Jio today announced multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi.

Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, according to the company’s press note.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

A Jio spokesperson said these cities are important tourism destinations and key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture and IT, according to the telecom operator.