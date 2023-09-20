Reliance Jio rolls out 5G broadband service in eight major cities

PTI

New Delhi, September 19

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched JioAirFiber, its much-awaited 5G home broadband service, across eight metro cities. The new offering was announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 46th AGM last month.

JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart homes.

