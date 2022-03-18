Reliance, Ola bag sops under battery scheme

New Delhi, March 17

Reliance Industries and Ola Electric will receive incentives under government’s $2.4-billion programme to boost local battery cell production after winning a tender, four sources said.

The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Company and jewellery maker Rajesh Exports, the sources said.

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to encourage companies to make battery cells locally as it seeks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage. — Reuters