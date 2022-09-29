Reliance Retail launches premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE

New Delhi, September 29
Country's largest retailer Reliance Retail on Thursday launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE, which will house the global trends and contemporary Indian fashion.
Reliance Retail has opened its first AZORTE store at MG Road, Bengaluru and plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months, said a company statement.
Through AZORTE, it is looking at the mid-premium fashion segment, which is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments.
AZORTE will house western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home and beauty products, and its store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.
"The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion-forward customers of new India," Reliance Retail CEO Fashion and Lifestyle Akhilesh Prasad said.
Earlier this week, Reliance Retail introduced another format Centro, a fashion and lifestyle department store, targeting the mid-premium segment customer.
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), is the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries.
RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events
Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...
Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu
He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...