Reliance to buy 40% in Italy’s Legno SPA’s toy biz

PTI

New Delhi: Reliance Brands Ltd will acquire a 40% stake in Italy-based Plastic Legno’s toy manufacturing business in India to strengthen its toy production in the country. Plastic Legno SPA is owned by the Sunino Group that boasts over 25 years of toy output experience in Europe. PTI

Chandigarh

Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers up 1.7

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for April increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7. On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.35% with respect to previous month. TNS

New Delhi

Mortgage lender HDFC hikes lending rate by 5 bps

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday announced an increase in its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points (bps), a move that will make loans dearer for both existing and new borrowers.