Reliance to pump in additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in 3 years

Kolkata, November 21
Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years.
Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy.
“Bengal has been one of the largest investment destinations for Reliance... We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in the next three years for enhancing digital life solutions, augmenting Reliance Retail footprint and on bio-energy,” he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit here.
Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state, Ambani said.
“Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal’s growth,” he asserted.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...