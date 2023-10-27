Relief for carmakers as chip shortage eases

Chandigarh, October 26
The chip shortage faced by Indian passenger vehicle makers is easing, with current availability at 85-90% of the total requirement. According to experts, improved supply and sluggish demand for computers and mobile phones has led to reallocation of semiconductor chips for other segments, particularly automobiles.
Production loss dips
The chip shortage faced by Indian PV makers is easing, with current availability at 85-90% of requirement. The production loss is estimated to have declined to under 2 lakh PVs by the end of September.
— Anuj Sethi, Senior director, Crisil Ratings
Broadly, the computer and communication equipment (C&C) segment consumes 63% of chips produced, followed by automobiles (13%), and consumer and industrial segments (12%). Passenger vehicles (PVs) consume around 1,500 chips on average, the highest among all automobile types.
The chip requirement increases as more advanced electronic features are incorporated. Electric PVs use almost twice as many chips as internal combustion engine (ICE) PVs.
It is worth noting that the shortage of semiconductors had hit automobile production and sales in India in fiscal year 2021 and 2022 and a large part of fiscal 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...