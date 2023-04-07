 Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate : The Tribune India

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

IMF Chief: Global growth to be less than 3%

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

S Das, RBI Governor



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rate (basic interest rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent on expectations of lower inflation in the coming months due to past six successive rate hikes since May 2022. The move spares home buyers and those saddled with EMIs from the burden of another hike in their instalments.

Projects 6.5% growth

  • Pause in rates, not a pivot, says RBI chief
  • Benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.50%
  • RBI projects 6.5% GDP growth for 2023-24
  • Inflation to be 5.2% in 2023-24
  • Milk prices to remain elevated in summer

The RBI expects the real GDP for 2023-24 to be 6.5 per cent. The current April to June period will deliver the fastest growth of 7.8 per cent followed by 6.2 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent in the next three quarters of 2023-24.

War against inflation on

Our job is not yet finished… war against inflation has to continue till we see a durable decline closer to the target. —S Das, RBI Governor

This projection is slightly higher than the World Bank’s latest expectations of 6.3 per cent GDP growth and the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) forecast of 6.4 per cent. Terming the international situation dynamic and fast evolving, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das warned that volatility in external markets would be a major risk factor for the health of the economy as well as the stability of the rupee. “We are living in volatile times. The sudden announcement of output cut by OPEC and the jump in crude prices is another evidence of this volatility,” he said while announcing the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee, which met for three days from April 3, the first time this fiscal.

The RBI chief said any further interest rate hike had been held back on expectations of a modest inflation rate due to low prices in the Indian crude basket and a decent monsoon. Despite the elevated inflation seen in January and February due to a sharp turnaround in food inflation, Das said the RBI expected the inflation rate to moderate to 5.2 per cent. The rate would be evenly spread in all quarters with 5.1 per cent projection in the April to June quarter. It will be 5.4 per cent, 5.4 per cent and 5.2 per cent in the next three quarters.

“With unyielding core inflation, we remain vigilant in our pursuit of price stability, which is the best guarantee of sustained growth,” said Das.

“Though the record rabi harvest bodes well for easing of food prices and there is already evidence of correction in March, unseasonal rain needs to be watched,” said the RBI chief. Besides adverse climatic conditions, the other risk to future inflation was imported inflation which would need to be monitored, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Business

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

5
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

6
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

7
Chandigarh

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

9
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

10
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

IMF Chief: Global growth to be less than 3%

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister