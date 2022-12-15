Relief for NRIs without PAN

New Delhi, December 14
The Income-Tax Department has allowed non-resident Indians (NRIs) not having permanent account number (PAN) to file Form 10F manually till March 31, 2023. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in July made it mandatory for non-residents to file Form 10F electronically to claim a lower tax deducted at source (TDS). The taxpayers were facing problems in filing Form 10F electronically as the I-T portal does not allow access without a permanent account number. A CBDT notification on December 12 said to mitigate genuine hardship of such taxpayers, it has been decided that those without a PAN would be exempted from mandatory electronic filing of Form 10F till March 31, 2023.
